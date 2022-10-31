In Gujarat Bridge Reopening, Clear Contract Violation: Your 5-Point Guide

According to the contract, signed between the Morbi municipality and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited, the bridge was to remain shut for eight to twelve months for maintenance.

However, the historic colonial-era bridge was thrown open to the public on October 26, without a fitness certificate from the civic authorities. Oreva, which is a part of Ajanta, charged Rs 17 for tickets, but every safety rule was broken.

The contract, signed in March 2022, is valid for 15 years -- till 2037. The agreement says the price of the tickets will increase year-on-year. Maintenance, cleaning, and payment collection to be done by the company itself, it says.

This agreement was finalised in January 2020 after a meeting where the District Collector, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, and Morbi municipality officials were present.