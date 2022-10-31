No Certificate, No Government Permission Before Reopening Bridge: Official

Gujarat bridge tragedy: Over 90 people were killed when the bridge snapped

The century-old renovated bridge that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi city had not taken a fitness certificate from the authorities before reopening it, the local municipal body's chief told NDTV.

Over 90 people were killed after the bridge snapped. Eighty are in hospital with serious injuries and some 200 are missing, officials said.

A private trust named Oreva renovated the bridge after getting the government's tender. The bridge had been shut for seven months for renovation. It was reopened on October 26.

Morbi municipal agency chief Sandipsinh Zala told NDTV that the company, Oreva, did not take a fitness certificate from the authorities before opening the bridge.

"It was a government tender. Oreva group was supposed to give its renovation details and get a quality check before opening the bridge. But it did not do so. The government was not aware about this," Mr Zala said.

Yesterday, in a video, many people were seen on the bridge, jumping and running on it. The cable bridge was seen swaying due to their movements.

The rescue operation will go all night, officials said. Teams of the army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force's personnel are at the site, looking for survivors amid the debris.

In visuals, some people were seen swimming to safety after the bridge snapped. Many were seen clinging on the broken ends of the bridge. Some people, half-submerged, yelled for help as people on the banks of the River Machhu looked for how to help them.