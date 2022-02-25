Gujarat BJP MLA Threatens To Quit Over Police Inaction After 'Assault' On Father

BJP MLA alleged that 4 persons attacked his father on February 8 following a minor dispute.

BJP MLA from Gujarat's Kheda district Kesrisinh Solanki threatened to resign alleging inaction by police following an alleged assault on his father.

On Thursday, Mr Solanki, who represents the Matar constituency, withdrew his decision after meeting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Mr Solanki told reporters on Wednesday night that he would resign as MLA if the BJP government in the state did not transfer the district's in-charge Superintendent of Police Arpita Patel and two policemen attached to the Limbasi police station.

Four persons attacked his father on February 8 following a minor dispute, he alleged.

"The accused were freely roaming in the area, but Limbasi Police did not arrest them for 15 days. On Wednesday, police detained one of the accused only after I provided them his exact location. But instead of taking legal action, police let him off after some time," the MLA further said.

He suspected that local police officials had taken money from the accused at the behest of a senior official, Mr Solanki alleged.

"Illegal liquor trade has also flourished in my area under the in-charge SP. If these three officials are not transferred, I will resign as MLA," he said.

On Thursday, the MLA met Chief Minister Patel in Gandhinagar.

"The CM has taken note of my grievance and promised action. So I have canceled my plan to resign," Mr Solanki added.

