For Amit Shah And Ministers, 'Mann Ki Baat' Over Tea In Gujarat: 10 Points

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, set the tone for the BJP's massive election blitzkrieg in Gujarat today. Top leaders and union ministers, led by BJP chief Amit Shah, were seen sitting with cups of tea to hear PM Modi's address. The special Mann ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath was organized at 50,000 polling booths of the state, as part of the BJP's mass contact programme in retaliation to a derogatory meme by the Youth Congress, which taunted the Prime Minister for his tea-selling days.