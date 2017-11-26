Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi, On 26/11 Anniversary, Says World Must Unite To Defeat Terrorism PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Indian constitution on Constitution Day, saying it safeguards the rights of the poor and weaker sections of society.

PM Modi touched upon the topic of terrorism as he spoke on the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 attack

Here are the highlights of his address: The makers of our Constitution worked hard to give us a Constitution we would be proud of.

Our Constitution safeguards the rights of the poor and weaker sections of society.

At the time of freedom, in a diverse country like ours, with their vision and farsightedness, the members of Constituent Assembly drafted a Constitution that protects the interest of all. Now, it is our responsibility to build a New India in the light of this constitution.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar ensured welfare of every section of society while drafting the Constitution. His contribution towards making the country prosperous and powerful is invaluable.

India will never forget the terrorist attacks in Mumbai that shook the country nine years ago on 26/11. The country salutes the brave citizens, policemen, security officials who lost their lives. Nation cannot forget their sacrifices. Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only is it a threat to India, but to countries across the world. The time has come for the world to unite and defeat the menace of terrorism.

For over 4 decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism.

India being the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Mahatma Gandhi, has always spread the message of peace and non-violence across the world. Violence and acts of terrorism are attempts to dilute our social structure and disintegrate them.

Our civilization has developed near rivers. Be it the Sindhu (Indus), Ganga (Ganges), Yamuna, or Saraswati, our rivers and seas hold economic as well as strategic importance for our country. These are our gateways to the whole world.

Who can forget Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the power of his navy... Konkan coasts, where the sea plays a crucial role, came under the rule of Shivaji Maharaj. Several forts related to Shivaji Maharaj, such as the Sindhu Durg, Murud Janjira, Swarna Durg, etc. were either situated on the beaches or were surrounded by sea.

Today, most of the naval forces in the world allow women on warships, but very few people would know that around 900 years ago, a large number of women played a major role in the Chola Navy. They even fought wars.

Whether it was the liberation war of Goa or the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the Indian Navy has shown its prowess on various occasions even after independence. India's navy has also come forward and served the humanity in times of crisis.

In our culture, since the ancient times, we have recognized and been aware of the vitality of soil. For a farmer, soil holds great importance. We must be glad that our farmers are exploring scientific methods to maintain the fertility of soil. They are now using modern farm techniques along with traditional practices.

Our Divyang brothers and sisters are determined, strong, courageous and resolute. Every moment we get to learn something from them. Today they are excelling in every field. Be it any sport, a competition, or social initiatives, Divyangjans are shining in every sphere.

It is our endeavour that every person in the country is empowered. Our aim is to build an all-inclusive and harmonious society.



