Nearly 69 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Marginally Less Than 2012: 10 Facts

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Voting was held for 93 of the state's 182 constituencies.

Ahmedabad: 68.7 per cent people voted in the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly polls today, the Election Commission has said. This is almost neck and neck with the 68 per cent voter turnout in the first phase on Saturday last. The voter turnout in the 2012 assembly election was 71.3 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voted in Ahmedabad and his 100-metre walk back to his car, holding up his inked finger as thousands of people cheered, quickly snowballed into a controversy, with the Congress alleging that the PM had held a "road show" while the state voted, violating election rules.