See Difference In Response To 26/11 And Uri, Says PM In Gujarat: 10 Facts

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Narendra Modi prayed at the Ashapura Mata temple in Kutch.

Bhuj, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into Rahul Gandhi, pitching next month's Gujarat election as a fight between "vikas (development)" and "vanshwaad (dynasty)". Gujarat will never forgive the Congress, said the Prime Minister, addressing a rally in Bhuj shortly after offering prayers at a temple to start a campaign blitz in his home state. "They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat. Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel also. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading," PM Modi said. Later today, he will address two meetings in Saurashtra and one in south Gujarat. He will be back on Wednesday for four more rallies in a hectic schedule that will see him address over 30 public meetings in the next two weeks before Gujarat begins voting on December 9. Bhuj and Saurashtra sent 54 legislators to the 182-member Gujarat assembly.