Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Rallies In Kutch, Rajkot, Amreli, Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies today and on Wednesday in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9. This morning, PM Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday."