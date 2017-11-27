Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Rallies In Kutch, Rajkot, Amreli, Surat

Ahmedabad: In a fortnight starting today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address between 32 and 35 rallies in his home state Gujarat, where assembly elections will be held on December 9 and 14.
The Prime Minister begins his campaign from Bhuj, a BJP stronghold that also has 33 per cent Muslim voters and has witnessed some of the polarised elections. Later in the day he will address rallies in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district. Amreli is dominated by the powerful Patel community, who the BJP hopes will continue to back it despite their recent displeasure over not being included in castes that get benefits of affirmative action.
The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18. While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.
Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat:
Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Election Rallies In Gujarat Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies today and on Wednesday in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9. This morning, PM Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday."
PM Modi to visit 'Mata no Madh' in Kutch
On reaching Gujarat today, PM Modi said he will first go to 'Mata no Madh' in Kutch and seek the blessings of Ashapura Mata.
Will take Gujarat to new heights of growth: PM Modi
In another tweet, Prime Minister Narendra said that guided by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' "we are committed to taking Gujarat to even new heights of growth and building on the good work done in the last two decades in the state".
Kutch district is close to my heart, says PM Narendra Modi
In a tweet last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kutch district is close to his heart. "Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society," PM Modi said.
