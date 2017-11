PM Narendra Modi To Hold Election Rallies In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies today and on Wednesday in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9. This morning, PM Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday.On Wednesday, PM Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat."Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," said Mr Yadav.The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.Several prominent BJP leaders will address rallies in different parts of state where the first phase of polling is scheduled to be held.The star campaigners include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states -- Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje -- as well as several Gujarat BJP leaders, said Yadav."On November 26 and 27, our star campaigners will address rallies in all the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase," he added.