LIVE: PM Narendra Modi To Address SC/ST BJP Workers In Last Leg Of Gujarat Campaign

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: The BJP has ruled the state for the last 22 years.

Here are the live updates on Narendra Modi's election campaign in Gujarat:



10:17 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'BR Ambedkar International Centre' in the national capital today, which he said would encourage research and original thinking among the youth.

10:15 (IST) On Diwali, PM Modi had extended his greetings to around 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through tele-conferencing. He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology. 10:15 (IST)

About 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend PM Modi's call, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

10:14 (IST) At 10 AM today, will interact with @BJP4Gujarat SC, ST Morcha Karyakartas and Karyakartas belonging to coastal areas of Gujarat. At 11 AM will inaugurate the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre and will then go to Surat, where I will address a rally. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the BJP in election-bound Gujarat today and listen to their concerns on Cyclone Ockhi, which may hit the state. Today is the last day of the high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state. Votes will be counted on December 18. The BJP has ruled the state for the last 22 years.