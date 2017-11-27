NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsOpinionScheduleCandidatesCommentsPrevious StatsVideosTweets

Gujarat Is My Aatma: 5 Big Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

"India's response to 26/11 and Uri attack shows difference between their (Congress) government and ours," PM Narendra Modi said at a rally in Gujarat's Bhuj.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2017 12:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gujarat Is My Aatma: 5 Big Quotes From PM Modi's Speech
Bhuj, Gujarat:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up his campaign for Gujarat, which has been governed by his party, the BJP, for 22 years. The PM is addressing four rallies today.
  1. You saw the response when 26/11 happened, and how we reacted to Uri (the military base which was attacked by Pakistan last year and provoked surgical strikes by India). This is the difference between their government (the Congress) and ours.
  2. Gujarat is my aatma, Bharat is my parmatma
  3. I am a son of Gujarat, if someone insults your son, will you forgive him?
  4. When Pakistan releases one terrorist (Hafiz Saeed), they (the Congress) attack us. When our troops took on the Chinese in Doklam, they (Rahul Gandhi) met and embraced the Chinese ambassador's views.
  5. This is about vikas (development) vs dynasty 

Trending

Narendra ModiGujarat assembly election 2017Bhuj
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................