Gujarat AAP Invites Hardik Patel To Party Amid Buzz Over Rift In Congress

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel denied he would leave the party

Amid speculation that Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel may quit over infighting in the party, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia today invited him to join the AAP, which he said is a "like-minded party".

The Congress doesn't have a place for "dedicated people" like Mr Patel, Mr Italia said.

"If Hardik Patel is not liking in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contribute here... A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him," Mr Italia told ANI.

Mr Patel, however, denied rumours of him leaving the Congress.

"I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place," Mr Patel said.

"If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them," he said.

Mr Patel emerged as the leader of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in Gujarat in 2015 and later joined Congress.