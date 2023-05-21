Gruesome Video Of Man Torturing Peacock Viral, Accused On The Run

Police have identified the accused and say they are looking for him.

A man stripping the feathers off a peacock in Madhya Pradesh's Katni has created a furore on social media.

The video of the incident, shared by the man on his social media accounts, has gone viral with several users demanding strict action.

"Based on the number of the bike seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district," says Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma

The video shows the accused, Atul, pulling out the feathers of the peacock as a friend watches on. They posted the video along with a song playing in the background.

Police say that Atul wasn't at home when they went to arrest him. Authorities have asked locals and media to inform them if they come across the accused.