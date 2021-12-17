Group Captain Varun Singh Who Died Of Chopper Crash Wounds Gets Moving Send-Off

Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of a military chopper crash who died at a military hospital on Wednesday, was given a final farewell in Bhopal on Friday.

Group Captain Singh was the only person to survive the chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu last week, killing India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those who paid last respects to the Group Captain at the Bairagarh crematorium in Bhopal.

The lone survivor of #TamilNaduChopperCrash was under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka where he passed away on December 15th.