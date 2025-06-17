Uttarakhand Chopper Crash Pilot's Wife's Farewell To Husband In Uniform

The funeral of Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who died in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on June 15, was held in Rajasthan's Jaipur this morning. His inconsolable wife, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan, bid a final goodbye to her husband wearing an Army uniform.

A video shows Colonel Deepika Chauhan standing next to her husband's coffin, visibly shattered. She also led the funeral procession of her husband while carrying a photo of Colonel (Retd) Rajveer Singh Chauhan in her hands.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd) was one of the seven people who died in a helicopter crash in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on June 15.



Colonel Rajveer Chauhan's family members, friends, neighbours, and colleagues also assembled to pay their condolences and mourn an irreplaceable loss. Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also attended the funeral to pay his respects.

"I have come to pay tribute. He left us at such a young age, despite that, see the strength of the mother...she chanted, 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', because of such mothers, India is strong. He was a strong and a great officer...He left behind two kids... May god give strength to the family to bear the loss," Mr Rathore told news agency PTI.

Rajveer Chauhan was killed with six others onboard as the chopper from the Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Uttarakhand crashed in a forest. The incident occurred early morning, at 5:20, with seven people on board - six pilgrims (five adults and a 23-month-old child) and a pilot, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). All were charred to death.

Colonel (retd) Rajveer Chauhan had recently retired from the Indian Army after 14 years of distinguished service. He was last posted with the Army Aviation Corps in Pathankot and held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement in September last year, the Lieutenant Colonel joined Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. as a civilian helicopter pilot.

Rajveer Chauhan got married in 2011, and after 14 years of marriage, his wife gave birth to twin sons just four months ago. To celebrate this long-awaited joy, the family had planned a grand ceremony on June 30.

"We had booked the venue, finalised the guest list; Rajveer was supposed to come home on June 25 on leave. The entire family was busy preparing for the celebration," his father said.