Groundbreaking For New Parliament Today, PM Modi To Attend: 10 Points

The ceremony will begin at 12:55 pm, bhoomi poojan and the laying of foundation stone will take place at 1 pm. The Prime Minister will address the people at 2.15 pm.

The proposed four-storied building would sprawl over an area of 64,500 sq meters and cost an estimated Rs 971 crore. The construction is expected to be completed in time for the country's 75th Independence Day in August 2022.

The proposed building at Central vista will have seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1224 Members during Joint Sessions. The Rajya Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 384 members. The increased capacity has been made in view of future. At present, the Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

Each Member of Parliament will be provided with a 40 sq m office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, which will be completed by 2024. The new building will also showcase the country's glorious heritage, with contributions from artisans and sculptors from across the country.

The need for a new parliament building was felt in view of the limitations of the current one, which was built in the British period. With the depth, scope and complexity of legislative and parliamentary work increasing over the years, many members have expressed the need for modern, hi-tech facilities.

The existing building, however, cannot be upgraded to accommodate modern communication, security and earthquake safety without causing damage to the 93-year-old structure. It will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said.

The existing Parliament House was opened on 18 January 1927 after six years of construction. The giant circular building with its 144 sandstone columns was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, who also designed the heart of Delhi – from the seat of the government in the North Block to the iconic Connaught Place.

Last week, the Supreme Court had pulled up the government, accusing it of "pushing forward aggressively" with the project when the decision in the matter is pending. "You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees," the court had said.

The Central Vista project will be aligned along Rajpath -- the 13.4-km road lined with parks on both sides that stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.