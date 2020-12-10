Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Parliament Live Updates: Ceremony To Begin At 12:55 pm, PM To Attend

PM Modi will lay foundation stone of a new Parliament building at 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament complex today. The new parliament building is the key piece of the ₹ 20,000-crore Central Vista project, which aims to build and refurbish the government buildings on part of the 3 km Rajpath that stretches from the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate.

The proposed four-storied building would sprawl over an area of 64,500 sq meters and cost an estimated ₹ 971 crore. The construction is expected to be completed in time for the country's 75th Independence Day in August 2022.

Here are the updates on foundation stone ceremony of new Parliament complex :

Dec 10, 2020 10:53 (IST) New Parliament complex to be built at an estimated cost of ₹ 971 crore



The ceremony will begin at 12:55 pm, bhoomi poojan and the laying of foundation stone will take place at 1 pm. This will be followed with PM Modi's address to the people at 2.15 pm.