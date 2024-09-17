Ground Report: Central Forces' Canteens Open To Public In Violence-Hit Manipur

This facility enables the people to buy essentials at highly subsidised prices

On the completion of the Modi 3.0 government today, the Centre has taken a significant step toward addressing the challenges faced by the people in Manipur. They have been enduring prolonged unrest for over 16 months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a programme to provide essential commodities at affordable prices. The initiative involves extending the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) facilities to people in the violence-hit state.

This was seen as one of the methods the Centre used to resolve the Manipur crisis.

In Manipur's Torbung, people queued up to buy essentials at a discounted price shop. This area is on the border of the Meitei-dominant valley area Bishnupur and Kuki-dominant hill district Churachandpur. The violence in May 2023 began in these parts.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit posted there to keep both the communities away from confrontation had a new task at hand on Wednesday - roll out the mobile canteens on wheel, a key decision by the Centre on completion of 100 days of Modi 3.0.

This facility enables the people to buy essentials at highly subsidised prices from canteens of central forces.

On MHA's initiative, CRPF is glad to open its Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) from today at total 15 unit locations in Imphal, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Chudachandpur, Senapati and others districts for the people of Manipur to enable them to purchase commodities at... pic.twitter.com/f8F8DE9bge — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) September 17, 2024

"We will organise this canteen on wheels in all the villages that are in our area of operation. The CRPF is in Manipur now and with the welfare of people as our aim, we are going to villages with daily use items," Mani G Nair, a CRPF officer in Torbung, told NDTV.

John Vaiphei, a resident, said, "This is the first welcome step to build support for the local population, considering the hardships people in the sensitive zones have been facing. We hope they (mobile canteens) come frequently."

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a post on X said it is proud to serve locals through three existing KPK bhandars and seven newly opened outlets.

Under MHA initiative to provide commodities at affordable prices to the people of Manipur from today, BSF is proud to serve the locals through 3 existing KPK Bhandars and 7 newly opened outlets.#JaiHind#IndiasFirstLineOfDefencepic.twitter.com/uUTohAZE9N — BSF (@BSF_India) September 17, 2024

Introduced by the MHA in 2006, the KPKB system was designed to supply essential goods at concessional prices to serving and retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). In the backdrop of the turmoil in Manipur, the facility has been extended to benefit the local population, ensuring that essential goods are available at fair prices, despite the restrictions on travel and supplies caused by the unrest.

"The Centre and the state government have come together to start this process. The MHA issued orders to start 16 outlets, eight each in the valley and hill districts. These are in addition to the already running 21 KPKB outlets in the state. These outlets have started supplying goods to the local population," Manipur Home Commissioner Ashok Kumar said.

The state government has also launched mobile sales units, providing essential items such as rice, potatoes, onions, pulses, cooking oil, and salt in 16 centres.

"Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, and many items are scarce. This new KPKB outlet ensures easy access to essential goods at lower prices than in the market. It is a highly commendable move," a resident in Imphal East's Lamlai, Sorokkaibam Inaocha Meitei, told NDTV.

People displaced by the ethnic violence from both communities have welcomed the Centre's move, which appears set to help win trust for starting a larger peace-building process.

With BM Sunzu in Lamlai, and K Mangte in Kangvai.