Grok AI Chatbot, Developed by Elon Musk, Debuts In India

Elon Musk has launched his own AI bot Grok to challenge ChatGPT.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has rolled out Grok for Premium Plus subscribers of X in India. Additionally, Grok's services are now accessible in 46 other nations, such as Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore. This development comes after last week's announcement, which marked the initiation of Grok access for X Premium+ subscribers in the United States.

Grok remains in its beta phase and is exclusively accessible to X Premium+ subscribers, priced at Rs 1,300 per month or Rs 13,600 per year in India. This pricing aligns with other regions where Grok is offered.

Distinguishing itself from conventional chatbots, Grok is crafted to provide witty responses. It operates in two modes: fun mode and regular mode. Leveraging real-time data from X, Grok has the capability to respond to queries that may have been dismissed by other prominent AI chatbots.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus on subscriptions and making them more attractive.

He even intends to turn X into a "super app," offering a range of services to its subscribers, from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Mr Musk launched xAI in July in response to Big Tech's AI efforts, which he has criticized for excessive censorship and a lack of adequate safety measures.

Large tech companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, are racing to launch AI-powered products after OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users globally.

Mr Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018.