Green Vision: Assam launches Mega Plantation Drive, Indigenous Fruit Mission

Marking the 77th Van Mahotsav, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday unveiled an ambitious "Green Vision" for the state, announcing a series of large-scale environmental initiatives aimed at expanding forest cover, restoring degraded landscapes and encouraging people's participation in conservation.

The minister launched the programme from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, where he joined local residents, forest officials and volunteers in planting 77 saplings as part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations.

"Environmental protection cannot be achieved by the government alone. It must become a people's movement, with every citizen contributing towards building a greener Assam," the minister said while addressing the gathering.

A major highlight of the announcement was the upcoming Amrit Brikshya Andolan, under which the state aims to plant one crore saplings between August 10 and August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations.

The campaign will witness the participation of nearly 10 lakh students, including those studying in schools, colleges, engineering institutes and medical colleges. Each participant will plant ten saplings, making it one of the largest student-led plantation drives in the state.

To ensure that the plantations survive beyond the campaign, the government has planned a support mechanism under which job card holders will assist students in nurturing the saplings. Financial incentives will be provided based on the survival rate of the plantations, while students maintaining their trees through geo-tagged monitoring will receive the 'Briksha Bandhu' certificate in recognition of their contribution.

"The objective is not just to plant trees but to ensure they survive and grow into forests for future generations," Baruah said.

The Forest Minister also announced the launch of 'Phalbari', an ambitious programme that will begin next year to distribute one crore indigenous fruit saplings across Assam.

The initiative will promote traditional fruit-bearing species such as mango, jackfruit, leteku, paniyal, kordoi and kaji nemu, helping revive native biodiversity while strengthening food and nutritional security. Nursery preparation for the project will begin later this year.

In another public participation initiative, every Forest Range in Assam will establish a 'Janmadin Seuj Shopath' (Birthday Garden), encouraging people to celebrate birthdays by planting trees instead of cutting cakes alone. The programme is scheduled to be formally launched on July 7, the concluding day of Van Mahotsav, and will be supported through an online portal for advance sapling bookings.

The minister also announced a Char-Chapori Greening Initiative to restore barren riverine areas along the Brahmaputra River. As part of the pilot project, drones will be used to disperse seed balls across selected char areas, with the programme expected to expand across the state after evaluating the initial results.

On the issue of forest protection, Baruah said the government's crackdown on illegal sawmills is continuing across Assam.

"Action against illegal sawmills is being carried out every day, and strict instructions have been issued to all Range Officers and Divisional Forest Officers to eliminate such operations completely. Officials will be held accountable if illegal sawmills continue to function within their jurisdictions," he said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to environmental conservation, the minister said Assam is working towards a greener and more sustainable future by combining ecological restoration with active public participation.

"The vision is to create a healthier environment while ensuring that every section of society becomes a partner in protecting Assam's forests and natural heritage," he added.