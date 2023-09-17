On PM's Birthday, Assam Plants 1 Crore Saplings, Attempts New World Record

"Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan" is aimed to herald tree-based economy in Assam.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, Assam today attempted a Guinness World Record by planting one crore saplings. From capital Dispur to remote Bhairabkunda, people across the state participated in this massive plantation drive, which has been named as the "Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan".

"Assam creates history! Today I joined the Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 crore saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Shri Narendra Modi ji," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Some more glimpses of the #AmritBrikshyaAndolan from across Assam. pic.twitter.com/gIR85PhMhu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 17, 2023

Around 40 lakh members of women self-help groups from across Assam also participated and planted two commercially viable saplings each, taking the total to 80 lakh. The rest 20 lakh saplings were planted by people belonging to various walks of life such as anganwadi workers, tea garden workers, government officials, police and forest battalions and members of the general public of the state.

The "Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan" is aimed to herald a tree-based economy in the northeastern state.

Assam has lost 670 square kilometres of forest cover between 2011 to 2022. In the last 20 years, the state lost 3,060 square kilometres of tree cover.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government has said by focusing on planting 1 crore commercial tree saplings within the span of two hours, Assam strives to underscore the vital role that trees play in building a sustainable economy.

Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan will enhance green cover: PM Modi

PM Modi hailed Assam's "Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan" and said that the plantation of saplings on private and community-owned lands will go a long way in "enhancing the green cover in the scenic state".

In a letter to Mr Sarma, which the Assam Chief Minister shared on his official X account, PM Modi said that the idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is "admirable and laudable".

He also said that the mega plantation drive will boost the country's mission for clean and green growth.

"While we have been the fastest growing economy, we have also been perhaps the only major nation to meet committed climate targets," PM Modi wrote.

He said initiatives like this plantation drive will further bolster the national mission for clean and green growth.

It is always blissful Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to get your guidance and generous blessings in our novel endeavours.



Our Amrit Brikshya Andolan has been inspired by your vision, and dedication to a clean, green and sustainable future. We commit to relentlessly pursue your… pic.twitter.com/C6dDJN6sXV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 16, 2023

"It will also lead to several long-term spin-off benefits for environment protection and in improving the health of people," he added.