Green Court NGT Declines To Review Order On Protection Of Indigenous Cows

NGT asked states to inform if they formulated any scheme or policy for protection of indigenous cows

The National Green Tribunal has refused to review its order which had disposed of a plea seeking protection of critically endangered indigenous species of cattle on the ground that the central and state governments were already taking steps in that direction.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that it does not find any apparent error in the impugned order passed on August 14 which had noted the submission of the Centre and states that they will take steps for their protection.

"Upon perusal of the review application, we find that the applicant appears to be dissatisfied with the finding in the impugned order which was passed based upon deliberations amongst all the parties, including the applicant, at the time of the hearing of the case and, is rather more in the nature of an appeal... As a result, review application stands dismissed,' the bench said.

The order came on a plea by a lawyer, Ashwini Kumar, who had moved the Tribunal, claiming a "looming threat of extinction of indigenous breeds of cattle" in the country.

The NGT on August 14 had disposed of Mr Kumar's plea saying, "Since it is common stand of the Union of India as well as of all the States that protection of indigenous cows is to be promoted, no further direction is necessary. We do hope that concerned authorities will take all necessary steps in furtherance of above policies and decisions."

Mr Kumar had claimed a steep decline in the indigenous cow population, saying that the cattle of Indian breed was being replaced by exotic and cross-bred cows imported from Europe, Australia and the US.

"Even developed countries are taking steps to preserve the diversity in livestock and taking substantial steps to preserve and conserve their domestic livestock species," the plea had said.

The petitioner had accused the government of remaining a "silent spectator" to this phenomena of "extinction".

The NGT had earlier noted that there was nearly 80 per cent decline in the animal population in Kerala from 2003 to 2012 and said such a condition may lead to extinction of the species in the state.

Expressing concern over dwindling population of indigenous breeds of cows across the country, the tribunal has asked states to inform it if they have formulated any scheme or policy for their protection.

It had asked all the state governments to conduct a census and apprise it whether they provide any veterinary and medical assistance to these indigenous cows.

