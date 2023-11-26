'Great Loss': Kerala Governor On Campus Stampede That Killed 4

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan spoke to the Vice Chancellor of Cochin University and took stock of the stampede incident during a tech fest that claimed four lives and left several others injured.

"Very sorry about the incident. I came to know about it last night. I spoke to the vice chancellor. The vice chancellor does not know the details. He told me last night that they were going to order an inquiry. Whatever the inquiry, it is a great loss," the Kerala Governor told ANI.

"Four innocent lives were lost, and so many people were injured. They are in the hospital, and I do not know what the status is now. I really feel it. My heart is with the families who lost the young, bright people," he added.

Earlier today, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports on the incident.

At least four students were killed and as many as 46 people were injured in a stampede at a hall on the main campus of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during the last day of a tech fest on Saturday.

According to the police, 16 people have been discharged so far.

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court order directing the Governor to look at the order copy of the Punjab governor matter, Khan said, "Please bring the order to me, and I will sign it immediately. Even if there is a direction in the Supreme Court, it is like a holy cow; if there is a direction, it will be carried out. You are claiming there is an order. Bring the order. I will sign it. If I am supposed to sign the bill, then I must be told."

The Kerala government, on November 8, moved a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for inaction on his part regarding eight bills passed by the state legislature and presented to him for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution.

"Of these, 3 bills have remained pending with the governor for more than 2 years, and 3 more in excess of a full year," the petitioner said.

The court, however, asked the governor to go through the order copy of the Punjab Government.

