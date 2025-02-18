"Great Friend Of India": PM Modi Meets Ex UK PM Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and praised him as a "great friend of India".

He said on X, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties." Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, and other family members.

It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects.



Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.@RishiSunak @SmtSudhaMurty pic.twitter.com/dwTrXeHOAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2025

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)