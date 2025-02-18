Advertisement
"Great Friend Of India": PM Modi Meets Ex UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, and other family members.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

A delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family, said PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and praised him as a "great friend of India".

He said on X, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties." Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, and other family members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

