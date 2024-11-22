'Implement Pollution Rules Strictly': Delhi Minister Urges Chief Secretary

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an overall AQI of 371 on Friday morning.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Friday, urging strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the worsening air quality in the national capital. The minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts in all departments to implement the Winter Action Plan-2024 and achieve sustained improvements in air quality.

"I feel that we have to ensure strict implementation of GRAP guidelines and all departments must rigorously implement the measures outlined under GRAP without exception. This included restricting vehicular emissions, controlling construction dust, and curbing industrial pollution and all other actions as proposed and directed during various meetings taken in order to implement Winter Action Plan-2024," read the letter by the Delhi environment minister.

Mr Rai directed that all departments should also submit daily reports on actions taken and the progress made in implementing GRAP.

"This data will be critical for monitoring the effectiveness of measures and identifying areas requiring additional focus," the letter added.

The minister also recommended that various groups like market associations, residents and citizen groups should be involved and be made aware of their role in tackling pollution.

"All the departments of Delhi government be directed to actively engage in spreading awareness among citizens through Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), Trade and Market Associations, Citizens group and NGOs etc regarding their role in reducing pollution, such as limiting vehicle use, avoiding open burning of materials, and adopting eco-friendly practices," the letter read.

The minister stressed the importance of strict enforcement mechanisms to penalize violators of air pollution norms.

"The enforcement mechanisms being followed by various departments must be further intensified. Strict penalties should be imposed on violators of pollution control norms, including unauthorized construction and demolition activities, open burning of waste..." the letter stated

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas recorded even worse air quality levels.

The AQI recorded at Chandni Chowk was 359, IGI Airport (T3) 357, ITO 344, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 342, RK Puram 372, Okhla Phase II 374, Patparganj 379, Sonia Vihar 400, and Aya Nagar 359.

Some locations fell into the 'severe' category, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 410, Bawana 411, Mundka 402, and Wazirpur 413.

