Governor's Rule In Assam's Bodoland After Polls Deferred Due To COVID-19

Polls were earlier scheduled for BTC for April 4.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has assumed charge of the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council or BTC, an official notification said on Monday, after the term of the council expired. The election for 40 constituencies of the BTC - earlier scheduled for April 4 - could not be held due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, which is in place since March 25.

"In view of the expiry of the term of the Bodoland Territorial General Council today, Governor Jagdish Mukhi has resolved to assume the administration of the BTC with immediate effect in public interest in exercise of powers vested in him under sub paragraph 2 of Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India," a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The state election commission had expressed its inability to conduct polls in the region due to the lockdown, need to adhere to social distancing norms and other restrictions to check the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

The Bodoland Territorial Council's jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam -- Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri -- and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts.

The department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward classes appointed Siddhartha Singh, commissioner and secretary, PHE, and MD, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Mission, as Principal Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

"As per notification No. TAD/BTC/250/2020/31 dated Dispur the 27th April 2020 issued by the Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward classes Govt. of Assam Rajesh Prasad, IAS Principal Secretary, Govt.of Assam has been appointed as the Administrator of BTC to superintend, direct and control the overall Administration of Bodoland Territorial Council," the official statement further read.

On Monday, the state cabinet decided to request the State Election Commissioner to conduct the elections as soon as possible with some innovative ideas to avoid large gatherings. "There can be door-to-door campaigns," Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters after the meeting.