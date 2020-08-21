Governor's Speech 'Not Well-Received By People': Nagaland Ruling Alliance

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi is also the interlocutor of the Naga peace process

The Neiphiu Rio-led ruling People's Democratic Alliance in Nagaland has said Governor RN Ravi's Independence Day speech has "not been well-received by the people" of the state. Apart from Mr Rio's party, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party or NDPP, the BJP is the other partner in the alliance government.

The Nagaland ruling alliance's latest statement assumes significance. The Nagaland alliance had made it clear they are not on the same page with Mr Ravi on governance, but this is for the first time that the BJP has also come on board against the Governor.

Mr Ravi is also the interlocutor of the Naga peace process, and represents Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) in a meeting in state capital Kohima on Thursday passed resolutions on the current "deadlock" in the peace process with the main Naga armed group NSCN(IM) and asked for Mr Ravi to be removed as the interlocutor.

The PDA accused the Governor of tweaking with the original copy of the 2015 framework agreement between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and the centre.

"Welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister and Home Minister and the government of India for taking the initiative to resume the Indo-Naga political dialogue with utmost seriousness in our collective endeavour for a political solution that will pave the way for peace, progress and all round development," said the resolution signed by BJP president Temjen Imna along and NDPP president Chingwang Konyak.

"The PDA observes that the speech has not been well received by the people. Though Nagaland may not be the best performing state, we are making every effort to take the state forward on all developmental fronts. As representatives of the people, the PDA is compelled to voice the feelings of the people," the resolution said.

Governor Ravi in his Independence Day speech had said: "Incongruously, a deeply entrenched network of vested interests has emerged during the period which has misappropriated the dividends of peace and did not allow them to reach the people. There is mass scale mayhem and miscarriage of dreams and expectations of the people of Nagaland. It is unendurable and unacceptable. In India's grand march forward, Nagaland cannot be left behind. The people of Nagaland have their natural right of a dignified future. For this we will have to build and strengthen institutions of accountability, justice and fair play. We will have to break the vice - like grip of the vicious circle of the network of vested interests and make way for the virtuous circle of peace, prosperity and happiness for our people."

The ruling PDA has appealed to the main opposition party in the state, Naga Peoples Front (NPF), to reconsider its decision of withdrawing membership from the Joint Legislators Forum on the Naga political issue. The NPF had earlier this month resolved to withdraw on the grounds of "huge trust deficit" with the ruling alliance.