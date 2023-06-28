Governor Appointing Vice Chancellors Of State Universities 'Legal': Calcutta High Court

The chancellor has the power to appoint vice-chancellors, Calcutta High Court said.

The Calcutta High Court today said that there is no illegality in the orders issued by the West Bengal governor appointing interim vice-chancellors in 11 state-run universities in his capacity as ex-officio chancellor of these institutions.

The court held that the chancellor has the power to appoint vice-chancellors as it has been laid down in relevant enactments.

It was claimed by the petitioner and also the state government that the orders appointing the vice-chancellors to the universities were illegal as the higher education department was not consulted by Governor CV Ananda Bose before giving such appointments.

The petitioner had alleged that contrary to the proposal given by the higher education minister, the chancellor had made a series of appointments of vice-chancellors without any consultation with him.

The court said that when the final decision is with the governor, who is the appointing authority of the vice-chancellors, the manner, mode or method of consultation has to be left with him and the consultee cannot dictate terms to the chancellor that the consultation has to be in a particular mode or methodology.

The universities in which the interim vice-chancellors were appointed on June 1 include University of Calcutta, University of Kalyani and Jadavpur University.



