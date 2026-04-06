Government's Rs 22,000-Crore Plan To Fix Delhi's Yamuna, Air Pollution

Can a Rs 22,236 crore push fix Delhi's choking air and the polluted Yamuna? The Delhi government said it has a plan -- this time linking the spending directly to environmental outcomes across departments. The announcement comes as the capital continues to struggle with persistently poor air that residents breathe every day, and a river that remains heavily polluted despite years of clean-up efforts.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 2026-27 'Green Budget', setting aside over 21 per cent of this year's state budget (Rs 1,03,700 crore) for environment-linked work.

The key shift: 17 departments will now be required to track and report their spending against green goals, according to the government.

Why This Matters Now

Delhi's pollution crisis is not new, but it remains stubborn. Air quality routinely slips into "poor" and "very poor" and even "severe" categories across seasons, while the Yamuna continues to carry untreated sewage through key drains, with toxic foam appearing on the surface year after year.

Despite multiple plans and years of spending, results on the ground remain uneven, putting the focus squarely on accountability.

What's Changing: Tracking Every Rupee

The biggest shift in this budget is how every rupee will now be tracked. "All departmental expenditures will now be mapped against green objectives," the Chief Minister said.

In simple terms, departments will not just have to spend, they will be expected to report what that spending delivers in terms of cleaner air, better water and reduced pollution. A dedicated 'Green Fund' will back projects across departments and reduce the fragmentation that has slowed past efforts.

Yamuna Clean-Up: The Biggest Bet

The largest allocation -- Rs 6,485 crore, has gone to the Delhi Jal Board for sewage treatment and river clean-up. This is crucial because untreated and partially treated sewage remains the biggest contributor to the Yamuna's pollution load, with major drains continuing to discharge waste into the river.

While similar clean-up plans have been announced before, execution gaps have limited impact. This time, the government is placing its biggest financial bet on fixing that pipeline.

But cleaning the river is only one part of the problem.

Cleaner Transport, Less Dust

The budget also targets two major sources of pollution -- vehicles and dust. An allocation of Rs 4,758 crore has been made to expand the electric bus fleet and strengthen public transport, while Rs 3,350 crore has been earmarked to control road dust and build greener infrastructure.

Officials say the focus is on reducing pollution at source rather than rely only on seasonal emergency measures.

A Government-Wide Push

Unlike earlier approaches that relied heavily on a few departments, this plan spreads responsibility across the system.

Key departments -- handling planning, urban development and power -- have been given significant roles in designing projects, improving local infrastructure and expanding renewable energy.

At the same time, smaller but targeted funding has been set aside for pollution control, water conservation, afforestation, cleaner industry practices, green schools and environmental upgrades in hospitals, according to officials.

The Real Test

The scale of spending is significant. The challenge now is delivery. If departments can follow through and show results on the ground, the plan could mark a shift in how Delhi tackles pollution.

