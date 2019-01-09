Government's Rajya Sabha Test Today For General Category Quota Bill

PM Modi hailed the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha (File)

The bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically backward sections of the society will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today. The proposed law that would be applied to candidates of general category irrespective of religion was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

BJP leader Thawar Singh Gehlot has said that he is "100 per cent" sure that the bill would be passed in Rajya Sabha.

After the union cabinet cleared the proposal, the bill was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It was passed with 323 lawmakers voting in support and only three voting against it.

Among the opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, the Left and the Congress supported the bill in Lok Sabha.The proposed law also got the support of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Upendra Kushwaha.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM had opposed the bill. Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK walked out of the house ahead of the voting.

The Congress said it would prefer a parliamentary committee to look into the matter. It drew a reality check from Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who pointed out that in its manifesto, the party supported the issue. The opposition, he said, "faces test whether they support advancement of economically backward sections only for the manifesto or here in the house as well".