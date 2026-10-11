Governments May Change But My Resolve For Tamil Nadu's Development Firm: PM Modi In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured today that he would word with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to ensure that the state stays on the path of development and achieves further progress.

In Chennai to inaugurate several projects, including the Chennai metro rail phase II, PM Modi pointed out that he has worked with several Chief Ministers of the state, cutting across party lines - including Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

"Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu's development, serving its people remains steadfast. We are taking this journey forward with Chief Minister Vijay," he added in presence of the Chief Minister,.

Vijay, who had formed government emerging as the single largest party and 11 seats short of a majority in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, is leading a coalition with the Congress. He is also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, though he is yet to have any MPs in parliament.

"Today's programme involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore," PM Modi said.

"We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier. Others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu," he said.

"Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector, the small industries here, and every person working in them-every Indian is proud of them. And today, the central government's initiatives, whether it is Make in India or Vocal for Local, are also benefiting Tamil Nadu," he added..

"Friends, due to the growth of manufacturing, millions of direct and indirect jobs have been created for the youth in the country," he said.

"The people of Tamil Nadu have made a very commendable contribution to this manufacturing growth of India. Today, we are laying the foundation stone for an advanced lubricant and lubricant-based oil project. This will create new employment opportunities here and will also provide very big help in reducing the country's imports," he added.