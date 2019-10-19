Government's Love For Cow Only On Paper, Says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram has said he would tweet 2 economic indicators every day for people to draw conclusions.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today attacked the government over the alleged decline in population of cattle in the country, saying that the government's love for cows is only on paper.

The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an "acute" job crisis.

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, P Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators.

"Over 50% of those asked said that the employment situation is presently worse. Over 30% said it will worsen. Meaning, the job crisis is acute," he said, posting the first economic indicator.

"Population of indigenous cattle declined by 6% between 2012 and 2019. Meaning, the government's love for the cow is only on paper. It does not translate into increased productivity or fertility," he added.

P Chidambaram on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.

