"Pragmatic Steps In 4 Months": Assam Chief Minister On Special Forces Act

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the government will take pragmatic steps regarding the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act.

"There will be some positive moments regarding Armed Forces (Special Power) Act. How and when we don't know. But I am optimistic," Mr Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The Armed Forces (Special Power) Act will be due for renewal in Assam after four months.

On the AFSPA in Nagaland, the BJP leader said that the Centre has formed a panel which will submit a report in 45 days. He said that they were hoping for a positive development after the report.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the era of tribal militancy in the state is now over as groups are now coming forward for talks with the government.

Mr Sarma also said demand for a discussion on sovereignty by the ULFA(I) was a stumbling block and his government is trying to break the impasse.

The Assam Chief Minister said that pressing issues of Northeast will see a positive development. The chief minister said he is looking to 2022 as a year of hope.

"There were many vexed issues in the Northeast, for past couple of years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we have seen three major issues have been resolved - the Bru refugees settlement, the Karbi Accord and the new Bodo accord," Mr Sarma said.