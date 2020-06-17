No Chinese Equipment For 4G Upgrade, Centre To Tell BSNL: Sources

Centre has decided to rule out the use of Chinese equipment in the upgradation BSNL's 4G equipment.

The Telecom department has decided to rule out the use of Chinese equipment in the upgradation of the 4G equipment of the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL. Sources in the government said the ministry has decided to "firmly tell BSNL" not to use Chinese equipment in view if security issues.

The department has also decided to rework the tender in this regard, sources said.

The department is also considering asking private mobile service operators to reduce their dependence on equipment made by Chinese firms.

The network security of equipment made by Chinese companies are always questionable, sources told NDTV.