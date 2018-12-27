Government Should Be Daring Enough To Bring Law For Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has been demanding a legislation in Parliament over the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya

Even as the Lok Sabha on Thursday debated the revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice -- a punishable offence, NDA ally Shiv Sena demanded a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant told Law Minister Ravi Shakar Prasad that the goverment should be daring enough to bring a legislation on Ram temple as it had shown on the triple talaq bill.

He said Shiv Sena demanded a law on Ram temple as the "Supreme Court is taking a long time" in settling the issue.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," he said.

Mr Sawant said had the government enforced the uniform civil code, there would have been no need to bring a bill to ban instant triple talaq.

Taking a swipe at the government, he said the bill is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, though the state has a large number of Muslim women.

He said Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars implementation of certain laws there should be abrogated.

"You accept the three demands and Shiv Sena is with you," he told Mr Prasad.

The Shiv Sena member said the bill should be supported as safeguards have been made to prevent its misuse.