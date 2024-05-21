Government Shares Video On How To Spot AI-Generated Images Like A 'Pro'

Several internet users thanked PIB for the informative and insightful video.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of mankind's greatest achievements, but the technology is also destructive and dangerous. While generative AI can be used to create incredible things, it can also be used to cause harm. Case in point: AI-generated images. Such fake images pose significant risks due to their potential to spread misinformation, create deceptive personas, and manipulate public perception.

Recently, the government's Press Information Bureau shared a video on how to identify AI-generated pictures without using technology. The most basic thing is to spot unrealistic details in images like missing fingers, mismatched textures and text anomalies. Spotting strange lighting, objects defying gravity, unrealistic shadows, unusual colour contrasts, highly symmetrical faces or uncanny symmetry of objects are other ways to spot AI-generated images. PIB shared four simple examples to provide a better understanding of the concept. The video also shared that several online tools can aid in identifying such images.

''Become an image detective! Spot AI-generated images like a pro! Watch this video to find out how to look for the details while identifying any AI-generated images,'' PIB Fact Check wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Become an image detective! Spot AI-generated images like a pro!



Watch this video to find out how to look for the details while identifying any AI-generated images

@DDNewslivepic.twitter.com/uGFEIILmcQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 20, 2024

Several internet users thanked PIB for the informative and insightful video. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Thank you for making this kind of informative video. I appreciate your hard work behind this video.''

Another person commented, ''Good job PIB.''

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was ''to identify misinformation related to government's policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms.''