Government Pursuing "Feku Federalism", Arrogance: Opposition In Parliament Derek O'Brien asked why the Depreciation Reserve Fund provision was slashed to Rs 500 crore in the Railway Budget from Rs 5,000 crore.

Derek O'Brien attacked centre for the burden imposed on states for railway infrastructure development. New Delhi: Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha today accused the BJP-led government of "feku federalism" and "arrogance", saying the union budget was a betrayal of the farmers and warning the ruling party not to mislead the people.



This "feku federalism (of the Centre) won't do", an angry Derek O'Brien of Trinamool Congress said while referring to the burden imposed on states for railway infrastructure development.



Participating in the resumed debate on the 2018-19 budget, Neeraj Shekhar of the Samajwadi Party said the budget was a "betrayal" of the people, especially farmers who were still committing suicide and being forced to sell their produce in the market below the minimum support price.



He said there was a veil of arrogance shrouding the BJP people which the countrymen will have to recognise.



Mr Shekhar also asked why people were paying Rs 75 per litre of petrol now when the crude prices are USD 68 per barrel and said they were paying the same price when the crude prices had sky-rocketed to USD 140 per barrel and sought to know the kind of arithmetic behind this.



On the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs), he sought details on the loans given to big corporates since 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power.



On claims over Rs 71,000 crore being deposited into Jan Dhan accounts, Mr Shekhar asked how much was deposited in these accounts after November 8 when demonetisation was announced and warned the government "not to misguide the farmers, youth and the minorities," Mr Shekhar said.



With BJP ally TDP members holding placards inside the well demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy asked Basawaraj Patil, who was in the chair, how come the TDP was protesting without resigning from the Union Cabinet.



When some members including those from TDP began shouting slogans as TMC leader Derek O' Brien stood up to speak and assured the protestors that he sympathised with their cause.



"We know you are deprived. We are with you Andhra, you (TDP) have to move now from that (Treasury benches) side to this (Opposition) side," he said.



Observing that Congress leader P Chidambaram had sought answers to 12 questions on the budget from the Finance Minister, Mr O'Brien solicited replies from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on 12 queries relating to his ministry.



Asking if railways was a union subject, why were the states being asked to bear the expenditure for its infrastructure creation, he said "this feku federalism (of the Centre) won't do" and the states should not be cheated.



Mr O'Brien asked why the Depreciation Reserve Fund provision was slashed to Rs 500 crore in the Railway Budget from Rs 5,000 crore. He said the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Railways which was 6 per cent earlier had come down to 2 per cent in the last 3.5 years in the NDA regime.



The TMC leader also questioned the commercial viability policy of the government, saying there was talk of 8 railway routes in Bengal being shut.



To this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament had suggested it, but the issue was resolved after Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha's intervention.



O'Brien also questioned the government over job creation, saying 1.25 lakh rail safety job posts were lying vacant.



"We told you (Government) not to implement GST in July.



You have kept a provision of Rs 55,000 crore for compensation to states in the Budget but the compensation during the first six months alone was Rs 40,000 crore, which implies it will be Rs 80,000 crore for the entire year. From where will you bring the remaining Rs 55,000 crore," the TMC leader asked.









