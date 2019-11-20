Centre To Set Up 69 New CNG Stations In Delhi: Union Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan said new gas stations will be set up as soon as land is available

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Rajya Sabha today that the government is in the process of setting up 69 more gas station in the national capital, however, land availability is a major concern. The move came amid concerns over long queues at Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL).

Responding to queries during Question Hour, Mr Pradhan said there are 397 Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Delhi and IGL gas is made available in all these stations.

"We are also in the process of opening 69 more stations. Land is a big constraint in Delhi. Whenever we get land, we will set up the stations. If someone has land, they are welcome," Mr Pradhan said.

Long queues are also because filling CNG takes more time when compared with petrol or diesel, he added.

On plans to launch hydrogen-CNG, the minister said, "Hydrogen mixed CNG is being provided in Delhi. Even the Supreme Court has taken note of this and we can scale this up."

