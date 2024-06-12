Government Officials Attacked During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh government officials were allegedly attacked by unauthorised occupants during an anti-encroachment campaign in a village in Greater Noida on Wednesday, prompting local police to launch a probe into the matter.

One villager also got injured in the fight with officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) who had gone to Itehda village under Bisrakh police station limits along with a local police team.

"A police team in adequate numbers accompanied the GNIDA team which went to Itehda village to remove illegal encroachment. GNIDA officials said illegal colonists opposed the anti-encroachment drive and threw stones at them," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

"In this connection, a complaint has also been received from accused Mainpal, and others. ACP Central Noida-2 is investigating the matter. Law and order was under control in the village area and further proceedings are underway," Mr Katheriya added.

The GNIDA said it had acquired land in the village, specifically Khasra Number 435, about 15 years ago.

Most farmers have received compensation, while the compensation for those who haven't has been deposited with the district administration. Despite prior notices, some unauthorized occupants continued to construct shops on parts of the 1.68-hectare land, it said.

"On Wednesday, a team from Greater Noida Authority's Work Circle 3, along with security personnel and police, arrived at the site to demolish the illegal structures," the GNIDA said.

"As soon as the action began, the unauthorized occupants, accompanied by others, arrived at the scene and started protesting. They attacked the authority's team with stones, resulting in injuries to security personnel.

"During the confrontation, one of the unauthorized occupants was also injured," it added.

Upset over the incident, several villagers later staged a protest at the Bisrakh police station. Rupesh Verma, the president of All India Kisan Sabha's local unit, said a member of their farmer association suffered injuries in the "lathicharge" by the police and demanded registration of an FIR and action against "the culprits".

Meanwhile, GNIDA's officer on special duty Himanshu Verma said an FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh Police Station regarding this incident over the attack on government officials.

Additional CEO Annapurna Garg said no one is permitted to construct on notified or acquired land without the authority's permission. She warned that any attempt to illegally occupy land will be met with strict action.

