Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

Offices Near Rashtrapati Bhavan To Close Early For PM's Oath Ceremony

Government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments will be closed early on May 30.

All India | | Updated: May 29, 2019 17:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Offices Near Rashtrapati Bhavan To Close Early For PM's Oath Ceremony

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan will close early for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony


New Delhi: 

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close early tomorrow in view of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early - at 2:00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7 pm tomorrow at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiNarendra Modi Swearing-In CeremonyRashtrapati Bhavan
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Map

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Naveen PatnaikArun JaitleySheila DikshitTej PratapUS TradeMamata BanerjeeVladimir PutinLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoFlipkat SaleNote 7 ProVenue