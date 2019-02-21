"Centre To Stop India's Share Of Water Flowing To Pak": Nitin Gadkari

This is in a series of steps taken by the government after the attack on February 14 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 21, 2019 19:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, India shares the waters of the Beas and Sutlej rivers with Pakistan


New Delhi: 

India will block the flow of its share of water from the Indus rivers into Pakistan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted on Thursday, days after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed in Kashmir by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad. The decision will not impact Pakistan's share of water under the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries.

"Our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," Nitin Gadkari said in a series of tweets.

He said the waters of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers would be diverted and supplied to Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

 

 

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, waters flowing in three of Indus tributaries -- the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi -- have been allotted to India; while the Chenab, Jhelum and Indus waters have been allotted to Pakistan.

Of the total 168 million acre-feet, India's share of water from the three allotted rivers is 33 million acre-feet, which constitutes nearly 20 per cent. India uses nearly 93-94 per cent of its share under the Indus Waters Treaty. The rest of the water remains unutilised and goes to Pakistan - this is the water that India has decided to stop.

After the Uri attack in 2016, it was decided to fast track water projects to arrest the unutilised water. The three projects include the Shahpur Kandi dam project, a second Sutlej-Beas link in Punjab and the Ujh Dam project in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldierstravelling in 78 convoys were killed by a suicide bomber on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Just after the attack, the government scrapped Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and declared that it would make every effort to ensure the country's isolation globally.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pulwama terror attackwater to Pakistan
বাংলায় পড়ুন हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiAero IndiaBCCIRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HClimate ChangeMangaluru FireMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................