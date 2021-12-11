'Government Guests' Expected At My Home Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister

Nawab Malik had also alleged that some Central agencies were trying to implicate him in false cases.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday night said in a cryptic tweet that he had learnt that some "government guests" were going to pay him visit soon.

"Friends, I have heard that government guests will come to my home today or tomorrow, I welcome them," the NCP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Getting scared was akin to dying, he said, adding "...we don't have to feel scared, we have to fight."

"Gandhi ladhe the goron se, hum ladhenge choron se (Mahatma Gandhi had fought against the British, we will fight against thieves," he tweeted further.

The Maharashtra minister had last month claimed that some unidentified persons tried to conduct a recce of his residence here and tried to gather information about him and his family members.

He had also alleged that some Central agencies were trying to implicate him in false cases.

Mr Malik had targeted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have recovered some contraband in October.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and a few others were arrested in the case. They were later granted bail by the High Court.

Mr Malik had claimed that the raid conducted by the NCB was a ploy to extort money from Aryan Khan.