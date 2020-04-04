No Need To Switch Off Computers, Fans, ACs Tomorrow, Government Clarifies

"The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable," the Power Ministry said in a statement

People should not worry about voltage fluctuation tomorrow night when they switch off lights following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a show of solidarity to fight the "darkness of coronavirus".

"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the Power Ministry said in a statement.

"The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand," it said.

"The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on April 5. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off," it said.

"Lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities will remain on. The call given by the PM is to just switch off lights in residences," the ministry said. "All local bodies have been advised to keep streetlights on for public safety."

PM Modi in a video message this week asked people across India to switch off their lights and hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, for 9 minutes.

In his previous call for a Janata Curfew on the Sunday of March 22, the gesture of applauding coronavirus warriors defeated the purpose of social distancing when people started assembling on roads and even taking out processions.

The video message was the PM's third address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic and the second call for a collective gesture of solidarity after the clapping and clanging of utensils during the "janata curfew". He said nations were following India's example.