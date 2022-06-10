Watch: Gorilla Rides Cycle, Throws It Away In Anger After Falling

Ever seen a Gorilla riding a bicycle? Well, a video has now gone viral online and it shows a giant ape riding a bicycle! The video that has the netizens in splits, has been shared by an IFS Officer on, Twitter.
In the video, the giant gorilla can be seen arriving on a bicycle. After a few seconds, the animal loses control and falls off the cycle. In anger, the ape then throws away the bicycle, giving Twitteratis a laugh riot!
IFS Officer Samrat Gowda, who shared the video online, has captioned the post "Stupid cycle!!"
Stupid cycle ????!!!..........???? pic.twitter.com/hGXZBEGSL7— Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) June 8, 2022
The video has over 65k views on Twitter and people cannot stop commenting on how funny it is.
A Twitter user wrote, "He is be like...Stupid cycle how dare you made me fall...i don't want you anymore".
Another one wrote, "Let's provide him a better cycling infrastructure so that he can also feel happy and enjoy cycling".
In fact, a Twitter user responded with another funny video of a monkey driving a golf cart, which again tickled everyone's funny bone!
