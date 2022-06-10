Watch: Gorilla Rides Cycle, Throws It Away In Anger After Falling

The video has over 65k views on Twitter

Ever seen a Gorilla riding a bicycle? Well, a video has now gone viral online and it shows a giant ape riding a bicycle! The video that has the netizens in splits, has been shared by an IFS Officer on, Twitter.

In the video, the giant gorilla can be seen arriving on a bicycle. After a few seconds, the animal loses control and falls off the cycle. In anger, the ape then throws away the bicycle, giving Twitteratis a laugh riot!

IFS Officer Samrat Gowda, who shared the video online, has captioned the post "Stupid cycle!!"

The video has over 65k views on Twitter and people cannot stop commenting on how funny it is.

A Twitter user wrote, "He is be like...Stupid cycle how dare you made me fall...i don't want you anymore".

Another one wrote, "Let's provide him a better cycling infrastructure so that he can also feel happy and enjoy cycling".

In fact, a Twitter user responded with another funny video of a monkey driving a golf cart, which again tickled everyone's funny bone!

