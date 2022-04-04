On Camera, IIT Graduate Attacks Cops Outside Gorakhnath Temple In UP

The man, seen waving around a sharp weapon, studied at the prestigious IIT-Bombay.

An IIT graduate attacked two policemen with a sharp weapon outside the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and tried to break into the temple while raising religious slogans last evening, before he was overpowered by a crowd.

In dramatic videos, the engineer is seen waving what appears to be a dagger and shouting just outside the Gorakhnath temple, the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is head priest.

A crowd is seen throwing rocks at the man, identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi by the police. The incident took place outside the temple gate at 7 pm on Sunday.

Murtaza is a resident of Gorakhpur and studied at the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)-Bombay, said the police. He graduated in 2015.

"A laptop and a phone were recovered from him. A ticket was also found. Investigations are on," said Akhil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Gorakhpur.

"We cannot rule out anything. There can be a terror angle. The case will be transferred to the anti-terror squad," said Mr Kumar told reporters.

Gorakhnath is one of the most high profile temples of UP because of the Chief Minister's association. Yogi Adityanath has also represented Gorakhpur in parliament and recently won his first state election from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

"The accused tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple while raising religious slogans but he was stopped by the police," Vipin Tada, a senior police officer in Gorakhpur, said.

Murtaza and the two policemen he attacked are all in hospital.