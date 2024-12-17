"You Are Chasing An IITian": Viral Pic Of Car Sticker Divides Internet

For many students in India, the dream of becoming an IITian is a highly coveted and prestigious goal. So naturally, studying at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) can be considered an achievement one can brag about. However, when one IIT graduate tried to do so, they were called out on social media for being arrogant and "super cringy". It all started after a picture of a car sticker boasting, 'You are chasing an IITian' surfaced online. The image was shared on a Reddit group called r/JEENEETards.

The picture shows a car standing in traffic with a sticker on the right side. The message, presumably for the person waiting behind it, read, "You are chasing an IITian but that is ok. We are used to it."

Take a look below:

The post quickly went viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions. While some users called the sticker "cringy", others backed the car owner saying that they can boast about it because they cracked one of the hardest exams in the world.

"I cringed reading this, which made me think that there was someone who didn't cringe and had this plastered on his car without any hesitation," commented one user. "Super Cringe. Only low keys flex like that. Even when a Harvard graduate introduce himself without saying Harvard, he says, " I went to a school in Boston"," wrote another.

An IITian also responded to the post and said, "I genuinely have stopped telling people where I study just because of these nitwits."

However, one user, in support of the car owner wrote, "No shit they cracked one of the hardest exams in the world while you sit in your parents house unemployed living off of your dad's money at the age of 30."

"these ppl struggle so much to clear IIT that they get nothing else to flex," commented another.

The Reddit post was shared a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 3,500 upvotes and over 200 comments.