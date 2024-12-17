Delhi Restaurant's Moving Tribute For Atul Subhash Goes Viral: "Hope You Found Peace"

The nation is reeling in shock following the tragic death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. A massive outpouring of support has emerged, with people from all over the country demanding justice and sharing tributes on social media using the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash. Amidst this widespread show of solidarity, a heartfelt tribute for the techie by a Delhi-based restaurant has gone viral. The photo of the bill was shared on Reddit by a user who recounted his friend's visit to Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi. After a night out, the friend stopped by a Jumboking outlet at the Hauz Khas Metro Station. When he received the bill, he was moved to find a heartfelt message at the bottom of the receipt.

The bill read, "We deeply mourn the suicide of techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else's. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side."

The Reddit user shared that his friend, touched by the message, inquired about the inspiration behind the gesture with the owner of the Jumboking outlet. The owner said, "Not everything is about business to us. That life was important. We can't bring him back, but at least we can try to spread his name and keep him alive in our memories."

See the post here:

The Reddit community responded with an outpouring of appreciation for the restaurant's kind gesture, while also taking a moment to reflect on the tragic circumstances surrounding Atul Subhash's death. One user wrote, "Such an amazing gesture. I don't care if it is a marketing strategy or not, the fact that a business took such a step is praiseworthy. I hope more people take inspiration from this and won't shy away from taking such measures."

Another commented, "Wow this is so heartwarming people need to know about this. The more we spread awareness the more another person will be scared of doing such a heinous crime against such an innocent man."

"Great initiative. His memory deserves to remain alive in our hearts and consciousness! Hey Deepinder Goyal, Zomato, and Swiggy, why not take similar steps? A significant portion of your loyal customer base consists of migrant office workers. Supporting Atul Subhash in meaningful ways would truly make a difference," said a third.