How This IIT Graduate Secured Rs 55 Lakh Package By Choosing 'Non-Cool' Engineering Branch

A recent social media post by an IIT graduate has ignited a heated debate among engineering students about whether to prioritise the prestige of an older IIT or opt for a high-demand branch like Computer Science (CS) at a newer IIT.

The Reddit user shared how he rejected a CS seat at IIT Bhilai in favour of a less popular branch at IIT Madras. This decision, he explained, resulted in a Rs 55 lakh per annum job offer. He argued that the reputation and network of an older IIT hold more value with top tech firms like Google and Microsoft than the specific branch of study.

"I rejected CS at a new IIT for a "non-cool" branch at an Old IIT because I knew the truth: brand trumps branch. A degree from an Old IIT isn't just a degree, it's a signal," the user said.

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. One user argued, "My friend got a 1 crore package with CS from a 'not old' IIT. There is no set rule. At the end of the day, you have to work hard and grab the opportunities."

Others supported the Reddit user's view, with one commenter stating, "Old IITs will always stand victorious." Meanwhile, an IIT Bombay alumnus offered a more nuanced perspective: "Neither the branch nor the brand matters. The only thing that counts is what you do."

This debate continues to fuel discussions within India's engineering community, reflecting how personal effort, adaptability, and making the right choices can shape success in the competitive field of technology.