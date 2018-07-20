Doyen Of Hindi Poetry Gopal Das Neeraj Dies At 93

Gopal Das Neeraj had also written songs for Bollywood films.

Doyen of Hindi poetry Gopal Das Neeraj passed away on Thursday evening at the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi. He was 93.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Gopal Das Neeraj had suffered a head injury following a fall at his house in Agra and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of the AIIMS trauma centre, said.

"He was shifted to the trauma centre here last night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury. He passed away today at around 7.30 pm," he said.

Gopal Das Neeraj's family was by his side during his last hours.

The poet had also written songs for Bollywood films.

Gopal Das Neeraj was awarded Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007.