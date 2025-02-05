Google Maps Misleading Users? BJP MP Calls For "Swadeshi" Alternative

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade on Monday raised concerns in Parliament over fatal accidents linked to Google Maps errors, urging the development of a homegrown mapping solution.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Mr Gopchade cited recent tragedies, including the deaths of two young doctors in Kerala, when their car plunged into the Periyar river, and a similar accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, which injured three. "These incidents highlight that directions on Google Maps are not always correct," he said.

The MP called on Indian start-ups and companies to collaborate with ISRO and other organisations to create a “swadeshi” mapping system that addresses India's unique infrastructure and road conditions.

He also referred to Section 43(a) of the Information Technology Act, which mandates entities to ensure data security and accuracy. “The aim of this is to ensure that personal and sensitive data is kept secure, and to insure against any unauthorised misuse of data. Entities like Google Maps have technical capabilities, but they have neglectfully failed in data accuracy and security. They can be held legally responsible,” Mr Gopchade said.

Indian users have access to local mapping solutions like MapmyIndia, but Google Maps remains the preferred choice, as it comes pre-installed on Android devices and is a popular alternative to Apple Maps.

Authorities advise drivers to prioritise road signs over navigation apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps, as these apps may not always have real-time updates. Even with crowdsourced data, they can miss sudden changes in road conditions.

Experts recommend using navigation apps as a guide, not a rule. If a route looks unsafe, drivers should stick to main roads and avoid unnecessary risks just to save time.

Last year, a Bihar family travelling to Goa following Google maps ended up stranded in Karnataka's Bhimgad forest due to incorrect navigation.